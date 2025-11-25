Bengaluru Doctor Duped Of Rs 2.7 Crore, Cops Probe Religious Body's Role

Police in Bengaluru are investigating a cheating case in which a doctor was reportedly duped of Rs 2.7 crore through a fraudulent land development scheme near the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Dr Raja Langer told the police that he was lured with the promise of purchasing a "Heritage Homes" property supposedly being developed on land belonging to the Yadugiri Yatiraja Mutt.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed on November 6, a man named HN Sujayendra allegedly convinced Dr Langer that the mutt-owned land would be developed and sold for Rs 1.5 crore. Sujayendra is also accused of arranging a meeting with the mutt's Swami, which reportedly gave the victim confidence that the project was genuine.

Money Pooled From Salary, Loans

Langer said that he subsequently pooled money from his salary, family pension, relatives, friends, and loans and transferred Rs 1.5 crore between March and July 2023 to a firm called Srinivasa Constructions. Later, Sujayendra allegedly claimed "technical issues" with the land and demanded another Rs 1.2 crore, which Langer paid, fearing he would lose the initial amount.

After receiving the total of Rs 2.7 crore, Sujayendra allegedly stopped responding, failed to produce any documents, and also did not execute the land registration.

When Langer approached the mutt authorities earlier this year, the religious body's Swami, administrator, and trustee, Gokul Iyenger, reportedly told the victim that they had no knowledge of any such land transaction.

According to the FIR, the administrator and the trustee later handed over cheques amounting to Rs 2.7 crore- five cheques of Rs 50 lakh and one cheque of Rs 20 lakh. All of them bounced.

Religious Body's Role Under Scanner

Police said that the mutt's role is not yet established, and investigators are proving whether Sujayender misused the name of the religious body or the seer to gain the trust of potential buyers.

Police also revealed that Sujayendra claimed to have connections within the central government and suggested he worked with certain departments. These claims are being verified, and police have written to the concerned departments seeking confirmation.