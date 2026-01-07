Bengaluru Police Bust Laptop Theft Racket Targeting Techies, 2 Arrested

In a major breakthrough in Bengaluru against a growing trend of tech professionals being targeted for their high-value gadgets, the police have busted a laptop theft racket in the Electronic City area, arresting two people who allegedly stole dozens of laptops from Paying Guest (PG) accommodations across the city.

During the raid, police recovered 48 laptops valued at Rs 40 lakh. Most of these devices belonged to tech professionals.

The investigation began after a complaint was lodged last month by residents of a PG in the Doddathoguru area. The complainants said that three laptops had been stolen overnight after thieves entered the PG through an unlocked door.

READ: Bengaluru Woman Techie Dies Of Suffocation After Fire Breaks Out At Home

As similar cases started being reported, police traced the theft trail to Tamil Nadu, where they arrested a suspect from the Kallakurichi district on December 11. His associate was later arrested in Attibele near Bengaluru.

The police said that the accused specifically targeted PGs and shared accommodations occupied by tech professionals, knowing laptops were often kept unsecured in rooms. They allegedly sold the stolen devices in Tamil Nadu and also to their acquaintances in Bengaluru.

The raids led to the recovery of laptops stored at their (accused's) residence and those already sold, helping solve 10 pending theft cases - nine in Electronic City and one in Bandepalya police limits.

Efforts are underway to trace the owners of the remaining devices. The police urged tech professionals and PG operators to secure the rooms and avoid leaving electronic devices unattended.