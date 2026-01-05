Bengaluru Woman Techie Dies Of Suffocation After Fire Breaks Out At Home

A 34-year-old software engineer died of suspected suffocation after a fire broke out at her rented house in Bengaluru on the night of January 3.

The victim, identified as Sharmila, was a Mangaluru native employed at Accenture. The incident occurred in Subramanya Layout but only came to light recently.

According to police, smoke was seen billowing from the house around 10:30 pm. The homeowner, Vijayendra, noticed the fire and immediately alerted the Ramamurthy Nagar police. Fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the scene and broke open the door to gain entry. By then, the house was filled with thick, heavy smoke.

Firefighters promptly doused the flames. During a search of the premises, Sharmila was found unconscious. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Police suspect that Sharmila was unable to escape the room due to the intensity of the fire and smoke. It is believed she was staying in one room of the house while her friend, who was away in her native place at the time, occupied the other. The fire is thought to have started in the friend's room. As smoke filled the building, Sharmila likely inhaled a fatal amount upon opening her door, causing her to collapse.

Sharmila had moved to Bengaluru approximately a year ago for work.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has since inspected the site, and police are investigating the cause of the fire.

An unnatural death case has been registered at the Ramamurthy Nagar police station.