Bengal Girl Murdered In Bengaluru, Body Wrapped In Bag, Dumped In Drain

A six-year-old girl was murdered in Bengaluru. According to the police, her body was wrapped in a plastic bag and dumped in a drain. The crime happened near the city's posh Whitefield area. Police suspect that the murder stemmed from a personal dispute involving the child's parents and a neighbour.

Both the families (of the victim and the neighbour) are from West Bengal and have been working in the area as migrant labourers.

A case of kidnapping was registered at the Whitefield Police Station on Monday afternoon. After a First Information Report (FIR) was filed, police teams began a search operation and found the child's body on Temple Road in Nallurhalli at around midnight.

Whitefield Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Saidulu Adavath said the victim's body was shifted to a hospital, and a post-mortem would be carried out.

"The body was found with plastic ropes on the neck. Prima facie we found no other injuries. It seems she was killed by strangulation. Teams are working to trace the accused, and we will arrest them shortly," DCP Adavath said, adding, that the accused had been identified.

The police have launched a manhunt for the suspect.