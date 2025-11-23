Techie Alleges Rs 48 Lakh Fraud Over Sex Treatment, Suffers Kidney Damage

A software engineer in Bengaluru filed a police complaint claiming that a self-styled healer, who owns an Ayurvedic shop, cheated him of nearly Rs 48 lakh by selling extremely expensive and allegedly harmful medicines for treating sexual health issues.

The man has sought strict legal action against "Vijay Guruji," the owner of Vijayalaxmi Ayurvedic Shop, for cheating, selling harmful substances, and causing severe health complications.

READ: Bengaluru Cash-Van Heist Cracked: 3 Arrested, Rs 5.76 Crore Recovered

An FIR was registered on Saturday under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the further investigation is on.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the victim began experiencing sexual health problems after his marriage in 2023. He was taking treatment at a multi-specialty hospital in Kengeri.

The Rs 48 Lakh Fraud

On May 3, while the software engineer was travelling on the road, he noticed a tent promoting "quick solutions for sexual problems." Curiously, he walked inside. A man inside the tent told him (the software engineer) that "Vijay Guruji" could cure him.

Guruji allegedly examined the victim and recommended an Ayurvedic medicine called Devaraj Booti, claiming it was available only at his store and cost Rs 1,60,000 per gram. The victim was told to pay only in cash and avoid online payment.

Believing the healer, the victim purchased the medicine and was later given another product, Bhavan Booti oil, priced at Rs 76,000 per gram. Over the next several weeks, he claimed to have spent Rs 17 lakh on various medicines following Guruji's directions.

READ: Bengaluru Man Kills Younger Brother In Car, Dumps Body In Lake

According to the FIR, Guruji later insisted that the victim must buy additional Devaraj Booti, warning that the previous treatment would not work otherwise. He took a loan of Rs 20 lakh from the bank and purchased 18 grams of the Ayurvedic medicine.

The victim also alleged that he was persuaded to buy another product called Devaraj Rasabooti at Rs 2,60,000 per gram, for which he borrowed Rs 10 lakh from a friend. Altogether, he says he spent around Rs 48 lakh at the Ayurvedic shop.

Victim Suffers Kidney Damage

Despite consuming the medicines exactly as instructed, the victim saw no improvement.

Later, he reportedly showed kidney damage, which he claims was caused by the medicines sold to him. When the victim questioned Guruji, he was allegedly threatened and told that his condition could worsen and his life might be at risk if he stopped the treatment.

