Married Man Sexually Exploits Live-In Partner, Siphons 20 Lakhs In Bengaluru

Police in Bengaluru's Bagalgunte arrested a 29-year-old man on charges of alleged cheating, sexual exploitation and theft after duping a woman of nearly Rs 20 lakh and 200 grams of gold under the guise of a romantic relationship.

The case, which began in Nelamangala, reveals a chain of events involving two sisters. Police said Shubham Shukla first befriended a minor girl and allegedly assaulted her before using her to gain access to her family. He later targeted the elder sister, luring her into a live-in relationship.

Shukla convinced the victim to lie to her parents, claiming she was moving to Mumbai for work. Instead, the couple stayed together in Bengaluru for three years, during which he allegedly siphoned off money and valuables. The victim later discovered Shukla was already married. When confronted, he promised to divorce his wife, but continued to subject her to daily abuse.

Unable to bear the harassment, the woman eventually escaped and lodged a complaint. Police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and cheating charges. Shukla was arrested and remains in custody as investigations continue.