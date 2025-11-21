Bengaluru Man Kills Younger Brother In Car, Dumps Body In Lake

A 24-year-old man was killed by his elder brother along with the help of two others inside a car and the body was thrown into a lake in Bengaluru, the police said.

Dhanaraj, 24, had a history of violent and criminal behaviour, and his elder brother Shivaraj, 28, was no longer able to tolerate it, the police said. Both are residents of Kalaburagi district.

Shivaraj, who drives a cab to make a living, allegedly planned the murder along with his friends Sandeep, 24, and Prashanth, 26.

The police said Dhanaraj lived with his parents in their home district. He was involved in multiple thefts, drinking, and frequent fights, the elder brother told the police.

Dhanaraj often assaulted his parents and had even attacked his elder brother when questioned about his behaviour.

Their neighbours, too, frequently complained about Dhanaraj's thefts, including stealing mobile phones and livestock.

Unable to endure continuous harassment at home, Shivaraj reportedly decided to kill his brother. On November 2, he called Dhanaraj to Bengaluru on the pretext of helping him find a job.

The three men picked him up from Bannerghatta-NICE Road in Bengaluru. Dhanaraj was in the front passenger seat. While occupied with his mobile phone, Sandeep and Prashanth allegedly grabbed him from behind. At that moment, Shivaraj struck him on the neck with a machete, killing him inside the vehicle.

They dumped the body along the Bannerghatta–Kaggalipura road and got rid of the car's floor mat and the machete near the Electronic City-NICE Road,

On November 6, the decomposed body was discovered, initially leading police to suspect an unnatural but not necessarily criminal death. However, CCTV footage from a nearby private company showed the car stopping and the body being dumped, providing crucial evidence.

Tracing the vehicle number, Bannerghatta police arrested all the three accused. A case of murder has been filed, and the accused have been sent to judicial custody.