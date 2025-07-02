Boss Denies WFH Request, Sick Employee Reaches Office Only To Be Sent Home

Reddit has become a popular platform for employees to share their job struggles, office experiences, and workplace concerns. Various subreddits have emerged where employees can anonymously share their stories, seek advice, and connect with others who face similar challenges. Recently, a Reddit user expressed their frustration over their boss's no work-from-home rule. In his post, titled 'Boss said no working from home, so I came in sick as requested', the anonymous user shared how their employer's strict, no-expectations policy on remote work led to a frustrating turn of events.

"Last week I woke up feeling awful-fever, cough, the whole thing. I messaged my boss to ask if I could work from home so I wouldn't get anyone sick. He replied, 'No exceptions. If you're well enough to work, you're well enough to be here.'" Respecting the instruction, the employee said he reached the office while visibly ill, "coughing and sniffling the whole time."

"The look on his face when I walked through the door was priceless. By the end of the day, he told me to go home and said I could work remotely after all. Funny how that works," he added.

Since being shared, the post has gone viral, garnering strong reactions from users. Several users slammed the toxic work culture.

"I hate this culture that forces people to work when they are sick," wrote one user. "So many bosses don't recognize that the point of WFH and sick time is so the rest of the workforce don't get sick. Oh, but they can't surveil you properly if you work from home!" said another.

"Makes me so thankful for living in Norway, I just text my boss 'Can't come in today, not feeling well' and he'll reply with 'Ok, get better soon! :)'" commented a third user.

Also Read | "India Or Germany?": Techie With Rs 45 Lakh Salary Asks Reddit After Getting 80,000 Euros Offer

"Some bosses really need to learn the hard way that forcing sick employees into the office just creates a miserable (and germ-filled) workplace for everyone. Glad yours finally saw reason, but it shouldn't take a walking biohazard to prove the point," said another.

"I hope you shook his hand, gave him a great big hug and thanked him," sarcastically wrote one user.

"That's pretty funny. I used to have the same mentality as your boss. I would never call out sick because I can be just as miserable at work as I am at home. I came to work one day with the flu. My boss saw me at lunch, white as a ghost, and sweating profusely. He told me to go home and not to come back until the following Monday. I show up a few days later and the place is empty. Yep, everyone is home with the flu," shared one Redditor.