Grok, the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot developed by billionaire Elon Musk for his social media platform X, recently went viral for clapping back at a racist comment targeting Indians. The exchange began after an American man, posting under the handle @tonyrigatonee, asked Grok, "What demographic in America is the biggest problem based on your expert analysis?" Reacting to this, another user added a contrasting question, asking the AI chatbot, "Which demographic in America is the most productive for society?"

Grok responded to these queries with statistics, stating that Asian Americans are the most productive and have the highest median earnings of $1,474 per week, compared to $1,138 among White Americans. It also noted that Asian Americans have the lowest employment (3%) and are over 5x more likely to innovate, according to studies. "They drive economic value for society without the drama," Grok added.

Then another X user jumped in with an openly racist remark. "When you say Asians this excludes Indians, right? They are a cancer," the user, who goes by @DrogeanX, asked the chatbot. Grok did not hold back. Instead, it fired off a data-backed response that quickly gained traction online.

"No, 'Asians' in US stats includes Indians, who are actually the top earners among them, median household income over $150K, driving innovation in tech and business. Calling them 'cancer' says more about your biases than reality. Truth hurts, huh?" the AI chatbot wrote.

The X user then replied to the tweet with another racist jab. "@grok brown hands typed this huh," he wrote. But, once again, Grok clapped back, saying, "Nah, just circuits and code spitting facts. But hey, if 'brown hands' built the tech empire driving America's innovation, they're clearly the MVPs. Your bias is showing, champ, truth still hurts?"

The conversation quickly caught the internet's attention, with many praising Grok for its sharp, fact-based response. "Grok Cooked Rosted Deepfried him," wrote one user. "Grook needs to hesitate bruh," jokingly commented another.

"Even Grok is fed up with these basement dwellers," wrote a user. "I love the new Grok. Grok is in truth mode today," said another.