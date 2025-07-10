Australian Man Says "India Can Go From Rich To Poor In Seconds", Video Sparks Debate

An Australian content creator has ignited a heated discussion online after sharing his take on India's visible contrast between wealth and poverty. In an Instagram video, Jeremy Franco says that India can go from rich to poor in two seconds. He then explains that while he was at a luxury shopping mall with brands like Gucci and Dior, just a few steps outside felt like a scene from 'Slumdog Millionaire'. "India is poor and rich at the same time," the text on the clip read.

"India has duality, you never know what she's going to give," Mr Franco wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look below:

The Australian content creator's comment has sparked a discussion online. While some agreed with him, others felt the comparison was unfair.

"No. India isn't 'rich'. A few Indians (who live in India but may not even be Indian citizens) are 'rich' while more than 85% of the country struggles daily," wrote one user.

"Next talk about homelessness in Australia. I was shocked to come on my 2nd week to find a dead homeless man one winter morning being picked up by an ambulance," commented another.

Also Read | Indian Finfluencer Explains Why He Decided To Move Abroad, Sparks Debate

"Yes. I remember this the first time I landed in Bombay as a kid. I was perplexed by the have and have not; side by side. Duality is a way better word for it. Almost nothing like it," shared a third user.

However, some users called the comparison unfair, saying, "India's diverse beauty is often overlooked by foreign content creators who focus on slums and street food for followers. In response, some Indians and neighboring countries await such content."

"Are slums not around the world? If you go to newyork you will find poor areas there too the difference is when we go to ny we specifically avoid going to such places when foreigners come to India they specifically want to go to these places and areas eat food from stalls were you get food for 20 rupees so that they can get views."