Indian Finfluencer Explains Why He Decided To Move Abroad, Sparks Debate

Akshat Shrivastava, a finance advisor and content creator, has sparked an online debate after expressing regret over his decision to return to India. He advised his followers to consider relocating to Dubai or Singapore instead. In a series of posts on X, Mr Shrivastava, founder of the investment community Wisdom Hatch, shared that he was previously based in Singapore but returned to India "to build a life here." However, citing increasing "hate, bigotry, and absolute stupidity" in the country, along with difficult economic conditions, he revealed he has moved abroad again - a decision he says he's very happy with.

"At one point in time: I decided to leave Singapore. And, come back to India. To build a life here. I was a stupid patriotic person. Then I saw that day-by-day: dumb people defending high tax, stupid economic moves, jobless growth, crony business. They were cheering for own demise. So I decided to move out. And, I am very happy with my decision," Mr Shrivastava wrote.

Despite his strong critique, he affirmed that "India was and will always be my motherland. I love it. And, always will." However, he stressed that he sees no point in subjecting his children and himself to "hate, bigotry and absolute stupidity that exists today." "The world is big enough for hard working people who wish to compete on merit," he wrote.

In a separate post, Mr Shrivastava advised fellow Indians to relocate to Dubai or Singapore. "Folks: just move to Dubai or Singapore. No one expects you to learn local language. It is a plus, if you know-- but you would NOT be thrashed by goons if you don't. Just follow the law. Be a good resident. Add to their economy. And, get good facilities in return. Better future for your kids. And, good career opportunities. Live and let live," he said.

Mr Shrivastava's posts have ignited a debate online. One user wrote, "That's not the solution ,it is absolutely selfish to escape from your own nation and guiding others to do so permanently, instead use intelligence for the good of our nation and help resolve problems here, if not then don't misguide."

"Countries about whom you are assuming have either fought bloody fights & have set demarcations where expats can't intervene. Middle east doesn't give much rights to outsiders & west is facing issues after expats imported old issues Canada being the case in point. Only worsening," commented another.

However, a third user agreed with Mr Shrivastava. "Very well said, assaulting someone for language nonsense has to stop. Fight for infrastructure, education, healthcare, security, corruption. Language pride doesn't help. Indian citizens are on a race ti make themselves irrelevant!!" they wrote.

"10 years in Dubai, no one ever forced me to speak Arabic or any other language for that matter. Though I would benifit by learning the local language it wasn't forced ever nor did I feel that I can't survive without learning the local language," shared another.

"If you have the skills and mindset, go for it. But do it for growth, not escape," commented one user.