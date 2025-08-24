"Died On Her Own": Dowry Murder Accused After Getting Shot At In Encounter

Vipin Bhati, the main accused who killed his 28-year-old wife Nikki by assaulting and setting her on fire at home in Greater Noida, said he has "no remorse" for the act. Speaking from the hospital bed after he was shot in an encounter with police this afternoon, Vipin said he did not kill his wife and she "died on her own".

"I have no remorse. I haven't killed her. She died on her own. Husbands and wives often have fights...it is very common," he told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Greater Noida: Accused of murdering his wife Nikki over dowry demands, Vipin Bhati says, "... I have no remorse. I haven't killed her. She died on her own. Husband and wife often have fights, it is very common..." pic.twitter.com/YrPFaYARuY — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2025

Vipin suffered a gunshot wound in his leg when he attempted to escape custody. According to the police, the murder accused tried to snatch a pistol from the police while they were on their way to collect evidence. The cops then opened fire and shot him. Vipin was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment.

This came hours after the victim's father, Bikhari Singh Payla, told NDTV that he wanted the accused to be shot. "They are killers, they should be shot, their home razed. My daughter was bringing up her son by running a parlour. They tortured her. The whole family was involved in the conspiracy, and they killed my daughter," he said.

Two days ago, Vipin set his wife, Nikki, on fire over dowry - nine years after their marriage. Horrifying videos showed Nikki being assaulted by Vipin at her in-laws' house in Greater Noida - with her blood stains visible on the accused's body. Another disturbing video showed Nikki ablaze and limping down the stairs of the building, and later sitting on the floor with severe burn injuries on her body.

She was taken to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital for treatment, where she died of her injuries.

The couple's young son witnessed the entire incident. "They first put something on mumma. Then they slapped her before setting her on fire using a lighter," the little boy said. He also nodded yes when he was asked if his father killed his mother.

Nikki's sister, Kanchan, who is married in the same family to Vipin's brother, Rohit, alleged that Vipin and his mother set Nikki on fire. She also said that she and her sister were regularly tortured for dowry, and their in-laws demanded Rs 36 lakh from them.

Based on a complaint filed by her, police arrested Vipin. However, his parents and his brother are still on the run.