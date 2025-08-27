Twist In Noida Dowry Case, Nikki Bhati's Sister-In-Law Makes Big Allegation

The Noida dowry death case has taken a dramatic turn with fresh allegations surfacing against the victim's family. Nikki Bhati's family had accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment, but now a similar accusation has emerged against her own family. Nikki Bhati's sister-in-law Minakshi, estranged wife of her brother Rohit Payla, has alleged that she too faced dowry harassment by her in-laws.

Rohit and Minakshi, 31, got married in 2016. Minakshi, who is from Palla village, has claimed that her family had given a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz as dowry, but her in-laws had sold it, calling it "inauspicious." The Paylas, family of Nikki Bhati, had then demanded a new model of Scorpio SUV and cash, Minakshi's family claimed. On being denied, Minakshi alleged that her in-laws sent her back to her parents' house.

The matter was taken to the village panchayat, where it was reportedly advised that either Rs 35 lakh (the amount spent on their wedding) be returned to Minakshi's family so that she could be remarried, or that the family accept her back as their daughter-in-law.

The dispute remained unresolved, with Minakshi alleging that Nikki's father Bhikhari Singh Payla and other family members never accepted her.

When Nikki's brother was confronted over the allegations made by his estranged wife, he refused to comment. "I don't want to speak on this matter. These are mere allegations," said Rohit. But another person from his side claimed that the issue had even led to guns being drawn between the two families, and defended the Paylas, saying, "Fights happen in every house. At least we did not burn the girl."

Satyavir Singh, the arrested father-in-law of Nikki Bhati, had even assured Minakshi's father that he would use their personal rapport to ensure Bhikhari Singh Payla pays him back. He is also said to have intervened multiple times in Minakshi's case and urged Mr Payla to settle the issue.

The new revelations add a fresh dimension to the ongoing investigation into Nikki Bhati's death, raising questions over the long-standing dowry disputes despite it being an illegal practice across the country.

Nikki Bhati, 28, was burnt alive by her in-laws last week, which followed years of domestic abuse and demands for dowry. Her seven-year-old son and sister, married in the same family, were witnesses to the horrific crime. The case garnered national spotlight after a video emerged showing Nikki hobbling down the stairs while on fire. She later died of burn injuries.

The Paylas had earlier appeared to defend the dowry system as part of their social system. Nikki Bhati's father, who had given a Scorpio car, cash, and gold to his two son-in-laws, had sought to justify this, saying, "This is how marriages happen in our clan".

When asked why he didn't bring her daughter home despite knowing she was being tortured, he told NDTV, "We need to listen to our samaj and clan members." His brother and Nikki's uncle, Rajkumar Singh, had said that they gave in to the repeated dowry demands to keep peace in her family.