"That Matter Is Different": Nikki Bhati's Family On Dowry Harassment Charge

Faced with the allegation that his family harassed their daughter-in-law, the father of Noida woman, Nikki Bhati who was set on fire over dowry demand, said the two cases can't be compared.

"Woh mudda alag hai, ye mudda alag hai, usse mat jodo issey. Kitne mudde aate hain nikal ke. Woh toh court main case hai, nyayalaya karega jo karega. Usse is mudde se mat jodo (That issue is different, this issue is different. Don't connect it with that. See, how many issues come up. That case is in court. The court will do what it wants. Don't connect it with that)," Bhikhari Singh Payla, Nikki's father, told NDTV.

Nikki Bhati, was killed over a dowry demand of Rs 36 lakh last week, nine years after she married Vipin Bhati, a resident of Greater Noida, neighbouring national capital Delhi. She was 28.

Minakshi, the estranged wife of Rohit Payla, who is the brother of Nikki Bhati, has alleged that she too faced dowry harassment by her in-laws.

Rohit and Minakshi got married in 2016. Minakshi has claimed that her family had given a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz as dowry, but her in-laws had sold it, calling it "inauspicious." The Paylas, family of Nikki Bhati, had then demanded a new model of Scorpio SUV and cash, Minakshi's family claimed. On being denied, Minakshi alleged that her in-laws sent her back to her parents' house.

When NDTV questioned Bhikhari Singh Payla about the allegation levelled by his estranged daughter-in-law, he said,"Allegations lagaye jayenge, main bata raha hoon. Mera gala waise hi kharab ho raha hai. Ye matter alag hai, woh matter alag hai. Kisi ki beti jal jaye aur usme doosre case ko joda jaaye, woh judega hi nahi (There will be allegations. I am telling you. I have a bad throat. And this matter is different. That matter is different. If someone's daughter, your daughter, gets burnt and if she is linked to another case, that cannot be)."

Bhikari Singh Payla, in another interview to news agency ANI, said his son never hit his daughter-in-law and that they are open to her returning.

"My son never lifted his hand on her (daughter-in-law). Does it ever happen that a family comes to drop their daughter (his daughter-in-law) off at home and attack her family? I have all the evidence. Our doors are always open for her (daughter-in-law)," said senior Mr Payla.

The matter, say reports, was taken to the village panchayat, where it was reportedly advised that either Rs 35 lakh (the amount spent on their wedding) be returned to Minakshi's family so that she could be remarried, or that the husband's family accept her back as their daughter-in-law.

The dispute remained unresolved, with Minakshi alleging that Nikki's father and other family members never accepted her.

When Nikki's brother was confronted over the allegations made by his estranged wife, he refused to comment. "I don't want to speak on this matter. These are mere allegations," said Rohit.