Telangana Woman Beaten To Death By Husband Allegedly Over Dowry

A 22-year-old woman has died after allegedly being beaten by her husband following a dispute. The assault, which took place in the Telangana's Vikarabad district, was caught on camera and came to light after the CCTV footage surfaced online.

The victim, identified as Anusha, had married her lover, Paramesh Kumar (28), eight months ago. According to the police, the couple often fought, allegedly over dowry.

Two days before the incident, Anusha had gone to her parents' house following an argument. Paramesh Kumar brought her back after assuring the family that there would be no more fights. But another fight broke out between the two soon after.

In the CCTV footage of the assault, the couple is seen riding through a village. As the bike stops outside a house, Anusha gets down and begins walking straight probably towards her house. She can be seen limping. It is then that Kumar grabs her jacket from the back, pulls her towards him, and pushes her towards the parked bike. She sits on the porch.

A woman from the neighbouring house hands over a key to Kumar, who then pulls Anusha first by the neck and then by the arm and pushes her to unlock the door. Anusha throws away what appears to be a house key and Kumar launches an attack.

Kumar slaps Anusha twice, kicks her in the stomach, and then grabs a wooden log and hits her on the head six times. A neighbour tried to pull away Kumar and stop him from hitting his wife but all in vain.

Anusha was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Anusha's brother filed a complaint and demanded strict action against the accused and his mother. Police said a case has been registered and further investigation is in progress.