Watch: 5 Tigers Sunbathe In Front Of Tourists At Madhya Pradesh Reserve

The rare sighting occurred around 5:00 am on Monday when the big cats were seen sitting in the middle of the road enjoying the sunlight.

Read Time: 1 min
Watch: 5 Tigers Sunbathe In Front Of Tourists At Madhya Pradesh Reserve
The tiger family remained on the road for approximately 15 minutes before leaving.

Tourists in Madhya Pradesh's Satpura Tiger Reserve were left awestruck after a tiger family was spotted together during a jungle safari in the Madhai area of the reserve.

The rare sighting occurred around 5:00 am on Monday when the big cats were seen sitting in the middle of the road enjoying the sunlight.

Video footage of the incident showed the tiger family - a tigress and her four cubs - sitting in the middle of a road surrounded by tourist jeeps carefully enjoying the sight from a safe distance. "What could possibly be a better sighting than this," an excited tourist was heard saying in Hindi.

The tiger family remained on the road for approximately 15 minutes before leaving.

This incident marks the first time in the history of the Satpura Tiger Reserve that five tigers have been spotted together. The sighting has been documented as a significant moment in the park's history by reserve officials.

Comments

Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.