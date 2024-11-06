Like Dia Mirza's Trip To The "Magnificent Forest," Here's Why You Should Consider Satpura Tiger Reserve For Your Next Safari

Dia Mirza is currently enjoying a picture-perfect getaway with her family in Madhya Pradesh. The actress' globe-trotting spirit has taken her to Satpura Tiger Reserve, where she is spending some quality time with her husband Sahil Sangha, and their son Avyaan. Unleashing her adventurous side, Dia embarked on a jungle safari at the park, witnessing the marvellous natural beauty of the region. Sunny skies, towering trees, lush greenery and gushing streams painted a picture of calm and serenity, as seen in Dia's holiday album. The actress shared a glimpse of her calming trip on Instagram and wrote, “The most magical mornings and evenings were spent in this magnificent forest. The perfect place to restore and rejuvenate our senses. Our little naturalist even declared “Mama I want to live in the forest!”

Also Read: Top 5 Tiger Spotting Reserves To Visit Like Kriti Kharbanda Did For Her Birthday

Dia Mirza's Satpura Tiger Reserve adventure highlights all the reasons why this destination should be on every family's travel list. Here are 5 things to do during your time in the reserve:

1. Jeep Safari

As the forests get ready for winter after the final monsoon waves fade, Satpura National Park opens for travellers in October, marking the start of the Core-Zone safari season. Additionally, the wildlings can also be found along the banks of the rivers in this domain during the height of summer.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial

2. Elephant Safari

In this exhilarating experience, you and a safari guide ride elephants through the Satpura National Park forest. Elephant safaris typically have a higher chance of seeing tigers than car safaris.

3. Boat Safari

For the astute observer who knows where to look, boat safaris are very rewarding. Crocodiles have been seen on the Denwa River running through these Satpura backwaters, which has increased interest in the boat safaris over time. This is a unique experience that you simply must have on your trip to Satpura Tiger Reserve.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial

4. Nature Walk

Walking is one of the best ways to experience the wilderness. As the rich flora and wildlife are shown, you observe and learn about them. On a nature walk, you can encounter the wilderness in its most personal form, much like a Pandora's box of surprises.

Also Read: Like Ananya Panday's Walk On The Wild Side In Tanzania, Top 3 Wildlife Safaris At Serengeti National Park

5. Night Patrol

In the buffer woods of Sehra and Parsapani, a night patrol or night safari is sure to be an exhilarating experience. The forest department's combined efforts have resulted in the restoration and rewilding of the two woods. This two-and-a-half-hour excursion immerses you in the wild and intriguing landscapes of the buffer forests.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial

Dia Mirza surely has you thinking of your next safari trip.

Also Read: Don't Just "Live Vicariously" Like Malavika Mohanan But Plan Your Next Safari Trip To Serengeti National Park