Top 5 Tiger Spotting Reserves To Visit Like Kriti Kharbanda Did For Her Birthday

Kriti Kharbanda is a travel enthusiast and loves spending time in nature. On her 34th birthday on October 29, the actress embarked on a thrilling jungle safari with her husband, actor Pulkit Samrat. She dropped a carousel of pictures and videos from the destination on Instagram, highlighting her wild adventures at a tiger reserve. The first clip captured Kriti and Pulkit posing for the lens as they rode a vehicle. It was followed by a wonderful glimpse of two tigers playfully chasing each other inside the dense forest. The next few slides we spotted a herd of deer, a tortoise beside a waterbody, peacocks, a crocodile basking under the sun and cranes roaming in the jungle.

Kriti Kharbanda captioned the post, “I had the best day yesterday. Filled with adventure and love! A wild birthday in the wild! The 2nd to last slide is my favourite. As you can tell, my hands were shaking. I've never been more fascinated with the wild! Can't wait to experience this again!”

If Kriti Kharbanda's jungle safari makes you yearn for a wildlife vacation then check out these best tiger spotting reserves. Know all the details below:

1. Sundarban National Park, West Bengal

The tiger reserve, located about 110 km from Kolkata, is one of the largest shelters of the Royal Bengal Tiger. The delta is densely covered by mangrove forests and is home to endangered species, such as the crocodile and the Ganges river dolphin. You can take a boat safari on the Ganga. The best time to visit here is between November and March.

2. Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh

This biodiverse park also has a large population of tigers, white tigers, leopards and deer. To the south of this reserve are the remains of the ancient Bandhavgarh Fort, which is a lovely place to visit for scenic views. The best time to visit here is March when the skies are clear.

3. Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

A popular destination for wildlife lovers, this is the sole national park that allows visitors to stay overnight inside the jungle. The wildlife sanctuary is rich in a variety of flora and fauna, including Bengal tigers, leopards and wild elephants. May is the best month for tiger sightings as the big cats are often found near water bodies due to the hot and humid weather.

4. Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

This is another famous tiger habitat in India. While November is the best season to visit for pleasant weather, if you want to spot more tigers, plan for May. You can enjoy breathtaking views of the reserve from Ranthambore Fort or the Ganesh Mandir temple on a hilltop.

5. Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh

This natural reserve is known as the Tiger Paradise of India. Apart from tigers, you can also spot jackals, wild pigs, and many migratory birds during your safari tour. Another highlight of this place is the Kanha Museum. The best time to visit the wildlife sanctuary is between October to June.