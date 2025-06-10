Ananya Panday Glows As The Main Character In Her Summer Escapade

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Ananya Panday shared sun-kissed selfies from an undisclosed vacation spot. Photos showed her playful side and a chic Barbiecore outfit with a hair claw. Images included city scenes, a sunset, and a vintage-style hanging cauldron.

Ananya Panday is enjoying the summer season by living her best life. No, we are not making the claims, but her latest Instagram entry is about that and much more. She is getting some Vitamin D, presumably on vacation at an undisclosed location.

“The sun is definitely the main character,” read her side note.

The carousel opens to a glamorous close-up shot of Ananya Panday taking a sun-kissed selfie. Her blemish-free radiance received an extra dose of shine, thanks to the golden hour. The actress opted for a no-makeup, makeup look and had us swooning.

In the photo, Ananya Panday flashed a soft smile. She wore a basic white tank top - airy and breathable, perfect for the sweltering heat. Blushed cheeks, pink-tinted lips and mascara-laden lashes sealed her look.

Layered necklaces and a pair of tiny studs offered a dose of minimalism. To finish things off, Ananya Panday tied her hair in a loose ponytail.

The Call Me Bae actor unleashed her goofy side in the following frame. She looked sideways as someone held a bottle of cold drink in their hand that read "GOAT".

Ananya Panday's cutesy hair clutch said "Hi" in the next snap. Here, the 26-year-old had her back facing the camera. She dished out a chic Barbiecore energy in a white striped pink shirt. A floral green hair claw delivered the much-needed contrast. Wearing uber-cool shades, Ananya appeared to soak in the beauty of the glimmering sea from a distance.

The next couple of pictures featured Ananya Panday's fabulous city escapades. There was a bizarre cauldron-like object hanging from a vintage-looking wall.

Next, there was a beautiful sunset as the sun painted the sky in different shades of orange against the backdrop of silhouette hills.

In the final shot, Ananya Panday indulged in a binge-watching spree. The 1999 film titled The Virgin Suicides was playing on her laptop.

Her holiday shenanigans has us planning for our next holiday, what about you?