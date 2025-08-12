Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Share First Glimpses Of Vow Renewal Ceremony: From Vintage Glamour To After-Party Chic

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham renewed their vows in a ceremony held on August 2 in a hush-hush ceremony. The Cloud23 CEO and the Bates Motel actress recently treated fans with a series of pictures from the vow renewal ceremony.

Brooklyn Beckham, 26, and Nicola Peltz, 30, who tied the knot in April 2022, reaffirmed their relationship at the beginning of August, and this was the first time the couple shared glimpses of the ceremony with their fans.

The couple shared a joint post with a caption - "Only live". In the first image, the groom, Brooklyn Beckham, looks lovingly at his wife, Nicola, with his hand on her chest. The next image has the couple embracing each other as Brooklyn Beckham gives Nicola Peltz a sweet kiss on the cheek.

In a series of individual posts on Instagram, the husband and wife shared their complete looks along with pictures of people who attended the ceremony. They also shared glimpses of the after-party and what they wore.

What Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Wore For The Ceremony

For the vow ceremony, Nicola Peltz wore a cream off-the-shoulder dress with ruffled floral detailing on the bodice. She ditched the traditional veil for a white floral headband, which looked elegant and complemented her dress to perfection. Reportedly, the bride didn't choose a new gown but repurposed her mother, Claudia's 1985 wedding dress - a gesture fans loved.

Brooklyn Beckham kept things classic with a black blazer and trousers, a white button-up, and a pair of sunglasses - all of which made him look dapper.

What Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Wore For The After Party

Nicola Peltz swapped her ceremony gown for a soft, sky-blue gown that had delicate spaghetti straps, 3D butterfly appliques, and a flowing chiffon drape that cascaded from the back. For accessories, she went for a metallic gold tassel clutch and kept her hair simple in a sleek half-updo. Brooklyn Beckham, on the other hand, ditched the jacket for the after-party. He was seen in a white button-up shirt with black trousers.

While Nicole Peltz's family attended the renewal ceremony, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham were absent as they were enjoying a European getaway.