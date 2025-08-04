Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Renew Wedding Vows Amid Family Drama

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham have reaffirmed their love with a vow renewal ceremony held on Saturday, August 2, PEOPLE magazine reported. The couple, who originally got married in 2022, chose to celebrate their enduring relationship with an intimate ceremony.

A source close to the couple shared the sentiment behind the event, saying, “The event is about honouring the love and commitment they've built together over the years, and creating a memory that will stay with them forever.”

The vow renewal comes amid ongoing rumours that the couple has been keeping their distance from Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria Beckham, and his siblings Romeo, Cruz and Harper. The couple even missed David's 50th birthday celebration held in London this May.

In April, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham celebrated their third wedding anniversary. Brooklyn marked the milestone with a romantic gesture by sharing a picture of a bouquet of pink roses, accompanied by a note.

The note read, "Dear Nicola, Happy anniversary baby x I love you so much and I continue to fall more in love with you every second x you make me a better man and I couldn't ask for a better partner x you are my soul and my rock x I love you so much Nicola xx Love brooklyn xxxxxxx <3 <3."

Nicola reposted the note and wrote, "I love love letters so much."

About Their Relationship

Brooklyn Beckham, who is now CEO of Cloud23, first crossed paths with actress Nicola Peltz in October 2019. By January 2020, their romance was Instagram official. Just seven months later, Brooklyn proposed, and the two announced their engagement with great excitement.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham's wedding took place on April 9, 2022, at Nicola's family estate in Palm Beach, Florida. It was a black-tie affair that turned into a multiday celebration, featuring both sides of the high-profile families.

The guest list included Brooklyn's parents, Victoria and David Beckham, his siblings Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, as well as Nicola's billionaire father Nelson Peltz, mother Claudia Heffner Peltz, and her seven siblings.