Demi Lovato's Wedding Dress: Five Fittings, Pearl Silk, And A Touch Of Corset Magic

Musician and Singer Demi Lovato is officially married!

The 32-year-old singer tied the knot with her beau Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, in California on May 25. A celebration of love and artistry, Demi Lovato chose a storyteller for a designer - Vivienne Westwood - to bring her bridal vision to life.

Known for creating pieces that communicate powerful ideas, Westwood helped make Demi's dream come true by designing a gown that was exactly what she had imagined. "When I was thinking about [what dress style I wanted] I often found myself coming back to Vivienne's designs—specifically how the silhouettes really compliment the curves in your body, and her use of corsets," Lovato told Vogue.

The gown was created over the course of five fitting in Los Angeles, based on the singer's vision of recreating a Westwood gown she has seen online. The Sorry Not Sorry singer worked closely with the couture team from London to make the gown that not only matched the wedding's aesthetic but also reflected her transformation and personal growth over the years.

After several modifications and trials, the final gown made Lovato look ethereal.

The bespoke gown by the iconic British fashion house was crafted from heavy pearl white silk satin and featured a structured corset bodice, a signature element of Westwood's style. The off-shoulder neckline and flowing silhouette was reminscient of 18th century classic couture, while the dramatic cathedral-length ivory tulle veil added a touch of tradition to the modern elegance.

For the reception, Lovato changed into a second custom Vivienne Westwood dress—a sleek ivory satin column gown called the “Audrey.” It featured a draped corset bodice and was adorned with hand-draped strands of broken pearls, which added a romantic flair to her big day.

Letting the dress take center stage, Lovato kept her makeup minimal with a soft neutral lipstick and natural tones. She wore her black hair in soft, elegant waves, parted to the side-perfectly complementing her overall bridal look.

Lovato and Lutes first in January 2022 while working on her album Holy Fvck, and their creative collab quickly blossomed into a romance. The couple got engaged in December 2023, with Lutes proposing Lovato with a custom pear-shaped diamond ring. On Valentine's day, the couple dropped a romantic, wedding-themed photoshoot that had fans swooning.