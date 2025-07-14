Triptii Dimri Nails The Corpcore Trend In A Bow Blazer And Check Skirt

For Triptii Dimri, every day is a fashion moment. The actress has been acing one look after another. Carrying an aura of confidence with her, Triptii Dimri picked out a black blazer and a checkered dress for the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Dhadak 2.

Picked from the shelves of Milan-based clothing label Antonio Marras, the outfit comprised a long, tailored coat in black. The puff-sleeved number came with strong, structured shoulders, sharp lapels and a sculpted waistline. It had a minimalist design with a straight, fitted silhouette that extended below her waist.

Underneath, Triptii wore a crisp white blouse with a large, elaborate bow tied at the neckline. The cuffs of the shirt were visible at the end of the sleeves of the blazer.

The lower half of the outfit consisted of a two-tiered skirt with a plaid pattern. While the upper section of the skirt featured a pencil-style fit in a grey-toned plaid, the lower section flared into a frill in a plaid pattern.

Her black stud earrings and rings further elevated Triptii's formal attire. The actress wore black high heels, adding to the bold, fashionable look.

For makeup, Triptii Dimri opted for a matte finish base, rosy cheeks, defined brows and dramatic smokey eyes. The Bollywood star rounded off the look with a nude brown lip colour. Her brunette tresses were tied in a sleek bun, with some left loose in the front to frame the face.

Triptii Dimri's fashionable outings are worth bookmarking.