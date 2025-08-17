Rasha Thadani Shows Us How To Do Ethnic Wear Right With One Traditional Look At A Time

Rasha Thadani is quickly becoming the kind of fashion icon you just can not scroll past. Whether it is her casual off-duty vibe or a full glam traditional moment, she looks on point every single time. And now, she has turned muse for the Indian fashion brand Karaj Jaipur. The young actress dropped a dreamy set of pictures that had Instagram hooked.

Rasha Thadani's Traditional Looks

Rasha Thadani's first look was all about a pink kurta with tiny white polka dots. The simple silhouette made it easy and relaxed, but the colour made it pop. She styled it with big jhumkas for that desi touch. Her hair was side-swept in voluminous waves. The makeup was again fresh and natural. It was a sweet, playful look that worked for casual outings or small festive gatherings.

Up next, the fashion maverick wore a bright yellow kurta with a flared sharara. The dupatta had a subtle shimmer. Her makeup was kept natural, with a dewy glow and soft lip tint. For jewellery, the young actress wore statement earrings. The hair was left down in loose waves.

Rasha Thadani also wore a teal green kurta set with rich golden weaving all over. The fabric had that royal brocade vibe. The star paired the set with a hot pink dupatta, which added the right contrast and brightness to the outfit. Her hair was parted down the middle. For makeup, the actor went for peachy lips, defined brows and softly smoked-out eyes.

The diva also stunned in an all-white embroidered kurta-palazzo set. The fine thread work gave it a delicate texture, while the flowy dupatta added elegance. She paired the outfit with statement jhumkas and a sleek ring. Her hair was styled in voluminous curls, and the makeup had a soft glow with peach undertones.

Rasha's beige kurta set with white embroidery motifs has our full attention. The dupatta was giving off a minimal vibe. She styled the look with a pearl and stone-studded choker necklace. The fashionista's makeup had warm tones with a natural lip. Paired with gold juttis, it was a picture-perfect day look.

Nothing beats a red outfit, and Rasha Thadani proved it. She wore a red kurta with fine gold embroidery around the neckline and sleeves. The matching sharara pants gave the look a traditional but super wearable feel. A heavily embroidered dupatta finished the set. A nude lip and glowing base kept the glam minimal, while a statement choker necklace sealed the look with elegance.

Rasha Thadani's collaboration with Karaj Jaipur showed how versatile ethnic wear can be. From bold festive reds to breezy whites, she carried each look with her effortless charm.