Ananya Panday Masters The Art Of Fashion Transition In A Kresha Bajaj Gown

Ananya Panday, who has recently wrapped up the shoot for Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri opposite Kartik Aryan, has been dropping one stunning look after another. In a recent reel, Ananya Panday shares her transformation from cosy pyjamas, no-makeup look to glamorous diva in a Kresha Bajaj gown.

Check out the transformation here:

About Ananya Panday's Outfit

The metallic rose gown from the designer's collection: The Archive of Hidden Things, is turning heads. Her look originates from the chapter titled "Liberation", which explores ease, openness, and freedom of movement.

Styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani, the gown features a soft rose base, hand-embellished with fine micro-beads and highlighted with larger beads on the straps. The sleek silhouette flares gently at the hem, with a sculpted bust and sheer side panels running from the underarm to just above the knee.

These panels, threaded with crisscrossing fabric cords, create precise cut-outs that reveal skin in an elegant way. Cut-outs, a longstanding fashion detail revived in recent years, bring a balance of sensuality and ease to Ananya Panday's fit. With this gown, the cutout details make them central to its structure, rather than offsetting the heavy beadwork with airy, tailored exposure.

Krésha Bajaj is a designer who has reinvented Indian handcraft techniques like zardozi, aari, and micro-beading and given them a modern twist.

This particular collection is divided into three chapters: Revelation, Obsession, and Liberation. Ananya Panday's look embodies the last, which is all about confident lines, intricate textures, and contemporary glamour.