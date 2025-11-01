Ananya Panday Channels Royalty In A Lace Manish Malhotra Saree Inspired By Maharani Gayatri Devi

Ananya Panday can pretty much pull off anything – from playful Gen Z fits to full-blown couture glamour. Her latest look, though, feels extra special. Ditching the usual sparkle, she turned to something timeless – a lace saree moment that felt straight out of an old-world portrait.

Ananya Panday's Latest Look Was Inspired By Maharani Gaytri Devi

The actor wore a six-yard wonder by Manish Malhotra. The diva styled the drape with a Jacques Fath haute couture corset from 1948. The look, inspired by Maharani Gayatri Devi's timeless grace, felt like a youthful take on old-school elegance.

The outfit was a visual treat. The delicate lace saree featured fine floral embroidery, scalloped edges, and a sheer texture that gave it a soft, romantic feel. The corset added structure and contrast. It was the kind of styling that proved how classic silhouettes can still feel young and current when done right.

Ananya Panday kept her accessories refined and minimal. A bold emerald choker paired with a matching statement ring added the perfect pop of colour against the ivory tones of her outfit. A sleek gold watch brought in a modern edge. Oh, and that pearl earcuff was definitely the game-changer.

Ananya Panday's Makeup For A Royal Look In A Manish Malhotra Saree

Ananya Panday's makeup was fresh and glowing – dewy skin, soft blush and a nude-pink lip that kept things simple yet polished. The highlight was the subtle winged eyeliner, which defined her eyes without taking away from the softness of the look. Everything about her glam felt clean, wearable, and timeless.

For her hair, the actor went with smooth, side-parted waves, perfectly blow-dried to create volume and shine.

The overall look was a nod to the elegance of another era but told through a 2025 lens. It had the same quiet sophistication that Gayatri Devi was known for – simple, poised and eternally graceful. Ananya did not just recreate a vintage look; she revived a whole mood of classic Indian beauty with a global twist.

