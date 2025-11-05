Chris Martin, 48, Sophie Turner, 29, Have Gone On Multiple Dates: 'He Is Definitely Her Type'

Are Chris Martin and Sophie Turner the new couple in town? The rumoured pair have reportedly gone out on a "few dates in London", a source told US Weekly.

“It is still very new, but they have a lot of chemistry, and there's a definite spark between them. They have a lot in common, and Chris is definitely her type. They have bonded over being British and their love for music," the source added.

How Did The Two Meet

The two reportedly met years ago through mutual friends in the music industry. At that time, Sophie was still married to her ex-husband and singer Joe Jonas. Chris, on the other hand, was dating actress Dakota Johnson.

“It was always friendly. Sophie has always admired Chris and was a big fan of both him and his music long before they ever met," the insider noted.

“She's even joked that she used to have a bit of a crush on him, so it's funny and surreal that they actually connected in a romantic way in real life," they concluded.

Chris Martin and Sophie Turner have both recently found themselves single after long-term relationships. The Game of Thrones star had been in an on-again, off-again romance with Peregrine Pearson for two years before they finally parted ways in late September.

The split reportedly followed a heated display at a high-society wedding, where the couple was seen “bickering and arguing between feverish snogs on the dance floor,” reported DailyMail.

As for Chris Martin, he and Dakota Johnson ended their nearly eight-year relationship and called off their engagement in June. The Coldplay frontman was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he has two children, Apple and Moses. Sophie is also a mother of two, sharing daughters Willa and Delphine with ex-husband Joe Jonas.