Harmony Of Hearts: All You Need To Know About AR Rahman's Delhi Concert

AR Rahman needs no introduction. The Grammy and Academy Award-winning composer has shaped Indian and global music for decades. From soulful melodies to powerful anthems, his music connects across languages, faiths and generations. Known for blending tradition with modern sound, AR Rahman's live concerts are always immersive and deeply personal.

What Is Harmony of Hearts?

Today, December 20, Rahman brings Harmony of Hearts to New Delhi. The one-night-only concert promises a soul-touching musical journey. It celebrates rhythm, faith and timeless artistry. The idea is simple – music that brings people together and leaves a lasting feeling.

Concert Highlights And Musical Vibe

The evening blends Sufi-inspired music with the magic of live performance. Opening the concert is Jhalaa, India's first raag-based band, curated by AR Rahman himself. Their sound is rooted in Indian classical tradition, yet fresh and modern. It sets the mood for the night before Rahman takes over the stage.

Venue, Timings And Duration

The three-hour house concert begins at 7 pm at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. The indoor venue has a standing arrangement for the audience.

Entry Rules And Important Details

The event is kid-friendly, with entry allowed for children aged 8 years and above. Pets are not allowed at the venue. The concert is completely sold out.

AR Rahman has given the world some of the most loved tracks across films and languages. Songs like Jai Ho, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Roja, Vande Mataram, Kun Faya Kun and Dil Se Re remain timeless. His music is known for its emotional depth and unique blend of Indian and global sounds. AR Rahman won two Academy Awards for Slumdog Millionaire – Best Original Score and Best Original Song for Jai Ho. The same film also earned him two Grammy Awards, along with one BAFTA Award and one Golden Globe Award.