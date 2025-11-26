Ram Gopal Varma Says He 'Wanted To Hit AR Rahman' While Working On <i>Rangeela's Hai Rama</i> Song

Ram Gopal Varma may be best remembered for his gritty crime dramas, but long before Satya cemented his legacy, it was the 1995 musical Rangeela that first showcased his flair for mainstream storytelling.

The film became a sensation-thanks in no small part to AR Rahman's unforgettable soundtrack. Yet, according to RGV, the creation of those hit songs was a far more chaotic and humorous process than fans might imagine.

In a recent candid conversation with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker revisited the behind-the-scenes challenges of working with AR Rahman.

RGV On Working With AR Rahman

RGV revealed that AR Rahman's leisurely pace during the composing sessions often tested his patience, especially during the making of Rangeela. Recalling their trip to Goa to work on the now-iconic Hai Rama, RGV said the composer barely wrote a note in five days.

He said, "We went to Goa for the composition of the 'Hai Rama' song. We were there for five days. First day he told me, 'Ramu, I'm just thinking of something, I'll make you listen tomorrow.' Second day he said something else. Third day he said something... all five days he was not doing anything. And then he said, 'I'll do one thing, I'll go to Chennai and I will send you from there.'"

It was only after leaving Goa that AR Rahman confessed the real reason for the delay. As RGV remembered, "And then he told me, 'Next time you get me to a hotel, make sure there is no TV. Because all this time I was watching TV.' I wanted to hit him, you know. But then, when he finally came up with that 'Hai Rama' song, obviously, I guess for great things one needs to have the patience to wait. And it's worth it at the end of the day, which is what he proved."

Despite the frustration, the result was a masterpiece.

Background

The song Hai Rama from the 1995 romantic drama Rangeela is one of AR Rahman's most celebrated compositions from the 1990s. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film starred Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar, and Jackie Shroff, with this song standing out for its sensual and melodic intensity.

