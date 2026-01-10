Amid <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Row, Ram Gopal Varma Hits Out At Censor Board: "Foolish To Think It Is Relevant"

Jana Nayagan, touted to be Vijay's swansong before he turns a full-time politician, was originally scheduled for release on January 9. The Madras High Court on Friday (January 10) stayed the single judge order, which had directed the Censor Board to grant a UA certificate to the film. The court has now posted the case to January 21, after the Pongal holidays. Though not solely in the context of Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has hit back at the Censor Board, calling it "outdated".

In a long X note, Ram Gopal Varma slammed the Censor Board, stating that it has "long outlived its purpose."

He wrote, "Not in the context of just @Actor_Vijay's #JanaNayagan's censor issues but in an overall manner, it is truly foolish to think that the Censor Board is still relevant today. It has long outlived its purpose, but it's being kept alive out of laziness to debate its relevance now, and it is the film industry as a whole which is mainly responsible for this."

He continued, "At the same time, everybody in every walk of society speaks in abusive language from news channels to YouTubers and other apps. If you quote that age-old belief that cinema is a powerful medium, don't ignore the fact that social media has far more reach than cinema, and it is full of political venom, communal poison, character assassinations, live uncensored shouting matches in the name of debates. And in this reality, for the honourable Censor Board to believe that cutting a word in a film, trimming a shot, or blurring a cigarette will 'protect society' is a joke."

"What the Censor Board actually does now is not protection, but only theatrics. It's a ritual of authority in Oscar-worthy performances where scissors replace thinking, and moral pretence moves around in a disguise called responsibility."

Furthermore, the filmmaker elaborated that the Censor Board "assumes" people are children forever, calling out that they aren't even aware of what children have access to.

Have a look at his full post here:

About Jana Nayagan Censor-Court Row

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan has no release date until January 21, as the Madras High Court posted the case for after the Pongal holidays, following a hearing on Friday (January 10).

On Friday morning, the Madras High Court ordered the Censor Board to issue a UA certificate once the filmmakers made the required modifications. The court also pulled up the board for entertaining such complaints against the film, calling it a "dangerous trend".

Soon after the Madras High Court verdict on the certificate, the Censor Board appealed against the order and sought an urgent hearing later that day. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for the Jana Nayagan producers, while Additional Solicitor General (ASG) AR L Sundaresan argued on behalf of the Censor Board.

Sundaresan argued that the Censor Board had no opportunity to file a counter-affidavit regarding the certification order. He further argued that the production house's petition did not challenge the Censor Board Chairman's decision to refer the film to a Revising Committee, yet the judge quashed that decision.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice questioned how a single judge could issue such an order without allowing the Censor Board to file a counter-affidavit.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, also appearing for the Censor Board, argued that the body has the right to refer the film to the Revising Committee.

Then, Mukul Rohatgi questioned how a member of the Examining Committee could file a complaint against the film.

The Chief Justice further raised concerns about the producer pressuring the court to grant certification. He said the producer should have waited for the certificate before announcing the release date.

The Jana Nayagan team and their legal counsel are currently discussing approaching the Supreme Court.

The Censor Board had earlier argued that Jana Nayagan features emblems related to the armed forces, which it claimed should be examined by experts.

Jana Nayagan was poised for a worldwide coordinated release on January 9, with screenings across the US, the UK, Malaysia, and Canada.

Official Statement Of Jana Nayagan Makers

Earlier, on January 7, KVN Productions issued a statement announcing the postponement of Jana Nayagan's release. "It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of Jana Nayagan, eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control," read the note.

They added: "We deeply understand the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding this film, and this decision has not been an easy one for any of us. The new release date will be announced at the earliest. Until then, we humbly request your patience and continued love. Your unwavering support is our greatest strength and means everything to the entire Jana Nayagan team."

Jana Nayagan also stars Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde.

