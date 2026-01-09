<i>Jana Nayagan</i> Delayed, Tamil Nadu Theatres Screen Old Vijay Films For Fans On Pongal

Amid the Censor Board's appeal against the Madras High Court directing the film body to grant UA 16+ certification to Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, leading to the film's delay, some Tamil Nadu theatres have decided to screen Vijay's older films.

Old Vijay Films Releasing In Tamil Nadu

On January 9, the original release date of Jana Nayagan, Tirunelveli's Ram Muthuram Theatres screened Vijay's 2017 film Mersal. On Thursday, they wrote, "Dear Lovable #ThalapathyFans, We understand how difficult the situation is right now. To bring a smile and keep the spirits high, we've decided to screen #Mersal tomorrow exclusively at #RamCinemas as a small token of love for @actorvijay and his incredible fans. Let's keep the momentum going!"

Dear Lovable #ThalapathyFans,



We understand how difficult the situation is right now.



To bring a smile and keep the spirits high, we've decided to screen #Mersal tomorrow exclusively at #RamCinemas as a small token of love for @actorvijay and his incredible fans ❤️



Let's keep… pic.twitter.com/mIcdif4PK9 — Ram Muthuram Cinemas (@RamCinemas) January 8, 2026

Today, they shared a post announcing Mersal's re-release.



Another theatre, which is screening Vijay's Leo and Master, added that due to high demand they have scheduled extra shows for today. Their note yesterday read, "Due to huge demand, extra shows added for #Leo & #Master for tomorrow."

Due to huge demand, extra shows added for #Leo & #Master for tomorrow 🫡



Book your tickets now on District/TicketNew app https://t.co/BzcOmSCfUP — Seven Screen's Cinemas (@7screenscinemas) January 8, 2026

Jana Nayagan Censorship Row

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant a UA certificate for Jana Nayagan. The judgement came after several days of delay over the film's clearance, which had blocked its planned release.

Jana Nayagan was originally set to release on January 9. The court ordered the board to issue the UA certificate once the required modifications had been completed.

In its ruling, the Madras High Court criticised the CBFC for entertaining complaints against the film, calling such actions a "dangerous trend." The court also said that the complaint against Jana Nayagan appeared to be an "afterthought."

Despite the court's order, the battle over the film's release may not be over. The CBFC has filed an appeal against the High Court's decision and is seeking an urgent hearing. The board has asked for a revising committee to reassess the film.

On Wednesday, the film's production house wrote a note announcing the film's postponement: "It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of Jana Nayagan, eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control."

They added, "We deeply understand the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding this film, and this decision has not been an easy one for any of us. The new release date will be announced at the earliest. Until then, we humbly request your patience and continued love. Your unwavering support is our greatest strength and means everything to the entire Jana Nayagan team."

Jana Nayagan marks Vijay's last film before he fully ventures into politics.



