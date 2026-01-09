What Next For <i>Jana Nayagan</i>? Censor-Court Row Extends Release Suspense For Vijay's Film

With the Central Board of Film Certification filing an appeal against the single judge order of the Madras High Court directing the film body to grant UA 16 + film certification to actor Vijay's Jana Nayagan, the court is likely to hear the appeal this afternoon if everything works well.

In this situation the CBFC can choose to not grant it's certification citing the pending appeal which could still stall the release.

Even if the court upholds the single judge order it's not clear if the CBFC would give its nod for release or move the Supreme Court.

If the court quashes the single judge order and allows a fresh review by another committee, it may further delay the release.

So at the moment thought it's a big win for Jana Nayagan, the suspense over its release continues.

After certification the producers would need some time to then seek certification for the film in other languages.

The 500 crore budget big ticket film was scheduled to be shown on more than 5000 screens from today around the world but the delay in certification had led to refunds. The film counted on the long Pongal holiday season. The delay and the controversy surrounding has only hyped the buzz around the film.

The film is Vijay's farefell film as he makes his political plunge in Tamil Nadu elections due in a few months. Directed by Vinoth and music by Anirudh the film is also awaited for its potential political message ahead of polls.

While Vijay nor his party has commented on the delay, the Congress has called it politically motivated by the BJP, by what it calls misuing yet another central agency to arm twist the actor to join NDA. BJP has denied these allegations. Vijay has a cult following. He has called the BJP his ideological enemy and has ruled out alliance with it directly or indirectly.