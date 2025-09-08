30 Years Of <i>Rangeela</i>: Urmila Matondkar Dances To Iconic Song <i>Rangeela Re</i>, Calls It A "Grand Celebration Of Life"

Rangeela completed 30 years of its release on Monday (September 8). On the special occasion, actress Urmila Matondkar shared an Instagram post, celebrating 30 years of her iconic film.

What's Happening

Urmila Matondkar shared a video of herself in which she is seen dancing to the song Rangeela Re from the film.

Reflecting on the film's journey, Matondkar wrote, "It was never just a film. It was, and still is, a feeling...Woven with intense joy, hope, dreams, ambition, beauty, zest, affection, admiration, love and desire, struggle and triumph, sacrifice, and above all, a grand celebration of life."

She added, "Every scene brings back an instant, childlike smile, carrying us into a world of innocence and wonder. Each song is not merely music, but a celebration of the Navrasa -the nine emotions of Indian literature and poetry...An innocent girl walks onto the silver screen and, with her charm and purity, captures hearts--taking the audience on a timeless journey of beauty, poetry, life, and love."

Concluding her note, she wrote, "Thirty years ago today, 'Rangeela' became each one of yours! And I am sure, even today, it has the power to transport you back to that very first moment-when you laughed, cheered, and fell in love with its magic. Thank you for letting me be a part of your lives, for embracing me with so much love, and for putting me in a place that only a few can even dare to dream of.. yet fewer are ever blessed to Your appreciation, your accolades!! Your love have been the greatest blessings of my journey. thank you."

Background

Rangeela was released on September 8, 1995, and was directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film starred Matondkar alongside Aamir Khan.

Rangeela revolved around Matondkar's character Mili, a girl with dreams of becoming a famous actor. However, her life takes a turn when Raj Kamal (Jackie Shroff), a celebrated actor, and Munna (Aamir Khan), her childhood friend, both fall in love with her.

The film is also remembered for its popular songs, including Kya Kare, Tanha Tanha, Hai Rama, Mangta Hai Kya and Pyaar Yeh Jaane Kaise, all of which remain evergreen hits.

The music was composed by the renowned composer AR Rahman.

It became a blockbuster at the box office and emerged as the fourth-highest-grossing film of the year in India.