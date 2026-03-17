What The Only <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Review So Far Says About The Film

As the buzz around Dhurandhar 2 reaches fever pitch, there's one voice that has stood out - not from critics or insiders, but from someone closest to the film. Aditya Dhar's wife and actor Yami Gautam has become the first and only person, so far, to publicly claim she has watched the much-awaited sequel.

Earlier, speaking at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2026, Yami not only praised the film but also described an almost overwhelming emotional experience after watching it.

"I have already watched Dhurandhar 2. It is beyond extraordinary. I was really emotional. I had to catch a flight that day so I couldn't say anything to Aditya but later, I couldn't do anything. I had to read a script but I couldn't, I had to watch something but I couldn't. I was just watching the beautiful sunset outside and wondering what will I tell Aditya when the flight lands. I wanted to justify my feelings on the film and what I experienced. Aditya loves his audience and the country and he has given his life's effort to make this film. Dhurandhar 2 will be an experience that audience will never forget," she said.

Dodging Spoilers

When asked more about the movie, Yami remained tight-lipped. "Dekhiye, Dhurandhar se related koi bhi main information Aditya hi denge," she said with a laugh.

"Like everyone else, I also have an important appointment that day in the cinema hall, so I'll meet you all there."

Interestingly, Yami revealed that her conviction in the franchise dates back to when she first read the script of the original film while shooting for Article 370.

"I always had that belief. I had said it earlier also that Dhurandhar will be a film that will make every Indian proud. I was shooting for Article 370 when I first read the script of Dhurandhar. It was just 40 pages but my eyes watered. I was not able to say anything and my reaction was enough to tell Aditya how I really felt. I know how hard he worked to make this film - with honesty and belief," she said.

Yami's Cameo In Dhurandhar 2

While Yami isn't leading the sequel, she will appear in a special cameo - one that reportedly carries narrative weight rather than serving as a brief appearance.

What To Expect From Dhurandhar 2

The sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, continues the story of Hamza Ali Mazari and his pursuit of Major Iqbal, picking up directly from the first film's cliffhanger.

The film brings back key cast members, including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

Set for a multi-language release, the film will hit theatres on March 19, with paid previews on March 18.

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