<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> India Version Is 6 Minutes Shorter Than Overseas, 3 Hour 49 Minutes vs 3 Hour 55 Minutes

With just days to go before its big release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has sparked fresh buzz over a runtime difference between its India and overseas versions.

The Central Board of Film Certification has cleared the film with an A certificate. The officially approved runtime for India stands at 3 hours, 49 minutes, and 6 seconds.

However, the film appears to be slightly longer in international markets. Listings on AMC Theatres show a runtime of 3 hours and 55 minutes, making the overseas version nearly six minutes longer.

This difference has caught the attention of fans, especially with the film already generating massive buzz ahead of release.

Plot And Release Details

According to the CBFC website, the plot of Dhurandhar 2 reads, "After the death of Rehman Dakait, Indian Agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi A.K.A Hamza Ali Mazari begins plotting his rise in the gangster-terror-political network of Pakistan in order to bring India's enemies to justice."

Directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, the spy action thriller is set to hit cinemas on March 19, with paid preview shows scheduled a day earlier on March 18.

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Bookings

The film is already showing strong momentum at the box office. Advance bookings, which opened on March 7, point towards a solid start.

The paid preview shows alone have collected Rs 40.54 crore in advance ticket sales. For Day 1, the film has sold over 4.70 lakh tickets across more than 15,000 shows in India, with collections reaching Rs 29.02 crore so far.

Overseas, the response is equally impressive. The opening weekend advance sales are estimated at around Rs 60 crore.

When combined, the paid previews, Day 1 advance bookings, and overseas sales push the total beyond Rs 130 crore for the opening window. This figure includes block seats as well.

About The Film

Dhurandhar 2 continues the story of the first film, focusing on high-stakes missions, undercover operations, and a lead character facing new threats.

Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, and is jointly backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

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