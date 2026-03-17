<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Runtime Is 3 Hours 55 Minutes. Fans Are Packing Suitcases For A Night Out In Viral Memes

If you are planning to watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge in theatres, social media believes you may need to pack more than just popcorn. According to the internet, a small suitcase, snacks, and maybe even a pillow might come in handy.

The upcoming spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, has become the centre of a hilarious meme fest online - all thanks to its eye-popping runtime.

Dhurandhar 2 Sparks Meme Fest

With reports suggesting that the film runs 3 hours and 55 minutes long (excluding intervals and promotions), social media users have turned the theatrical outing into a full-blown comedy sketch.

Instagram influencers have been posting reels pretending to prepare for an overnight stay at the cinema.

In several viral videos, creators are seen dramatically packing suitcases before leaving for the theatre, as though they are about to go on a long trip rather than watch a film.

Some even go the extra mile by stuffing their bags with snacks, blankets and pillows - clearly preparing for what the internet has jokingly labelled a "cinematic night out".

In one widely shared reel, a group of friends rolls their luggage out of the house announcing they are off to watch Dhurandhar 2. Another shows a family carefully packing food supplies as if they were heading on a long train journey.

The jokes do not stop there.

Several memes suggest that the interval might turn into a full dinner break rather than the usual quick popcorn run.

Some creators have joked about ordering full-fledged meals and even desserts during the break because nearly four hours in a theatre could easily make anyone hungry.

The exaggerated reactions have made the film trend across social media, with fans clearly enjoying the humour as much as they are anticipating the movie itself.

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Bookings

Despite the meme fest, audiences are clearly eager to watch the film.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will officially release in theatres on March 19, with paid preview shows scheduled for March 18. Advance bookings opened only recently, but the numbers are already impressive.

According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, paid preview shows alone have generated Rs 37.11 crore in advance ticket sales, putting the film on track for a massive opening.

About Dhurandhar 2

The sequel picks up directly from the cliffhanger ending of the first instalment, continuing the story of Hamza Ali Mazari and his relentless pursuit of Major Iqbal.

Alongside Ranveer, several actors reprise their roles in the sequel. Arjun Rampal returns as Major Iqbal, while Sanjay Dutt is back as SP Chaudhary Aslam.

The cast also features R Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal, Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamali, and Rakesh Bedi as Jameel Jamali.

The film will be released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

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