<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Has Already Earned Rs 100 Crore 2 Days Before Its Release

After shattering several box office records with Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh is all set to impress audiences again with Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the much-anticipated sequel will hit cinema screens on March 19, with special preview shows scheduled for March 18. Advance bookings opened a few days ago, and the film already appears to be on track to deliver one of the biggest hits of the Indian cinema.

According to a report by Sacnilk, the paid previews alone have generated Rs 37.11 crore through advance ticket sales. As for Day 1 (March 19), the spy action thriller has sold over 6.1 lakh tickets across more than 10,000 shows nationwide. The opening day collection from advance bookings has so far reached Rs 22.70 crore.

Meanwhile, overseas pre-sales for the opening weekend are estimated to be around Rs 60 crore. With these numbers combined, the total for the opening window (premiere + Day 1) currently stands at Rs 119.81 crore, including block seats, the report added.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will be screened in multiple languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

On March 7, the makers unveiled the trailer for Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. The three-minute-and-25-second clip offers a glimpse of Ranveer Singh returning in a far more ruthless avatar. He steps into a deadly revenge arc while taking control of Pakistan's Lyari town following the death of Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna.

The sequel picks up directly from the cliffhanger ending of the first film, charting the rise of Hamza Ali Mazari in Lyari and his relentless pursuit of Major Iqbal. The trailer also highlights the film's pulsating background score, complementing Ranveer Singh's intense transformation into a darker version of his character – driven by rage, vengeance and unrestrained fury.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar: The Revenge also sees several key characters returning. Arjun Rampal reprises his role as Major Iqbal, while Sanjay Dutt returns as SP Chaudhary Aslam. The cast also includes R Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal, Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamali and Rakesh Bedi as Jameel Jamali.