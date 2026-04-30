Priyanka Sarkar Opens Up About Husband Rahul Banerjee's Death For The First Time: "Lost My Best Friend"

Actor Priyanka Sarkar has finally spoken about the death of her husband, Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, who died last month. In her first reaction since his death, she kept things simple and honest, talking about what he meant to her beyond just their public relationship.

In an interview with TV9 Bangla, Priyanka shared how deeply Rahul's absence is affecting her. “If I have to say everything in a nutshell, I can say that I have lost my best friend. Beyond everything, it has been a friendship of more than 21-22 years.”

She continued, “I have said it multiple times, that my exposure on films and books and all my thoughts are influenced by him. I cannot deny that, and he has been a fantastic friend to everyone. Even when we were fighting, many thought that we are not even on talking terms but they did not know that we continued to talk with each other. Even now I have atleast 4-5 film and show recommendations from him that I am yet to watch.”

Priyanka Sarkar also spoke about how Rahul Arunoday Banerjee played an important role in her work life. “He has been one of the biggest critics of my work and his opinions mattered to me. There are only a few people who are there, from whom I take opinions about my work. He was one of the most important perspectives, and that I will definitely miss. That honest feedback, that will now be missed.”

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died at the age of 43 on March 29 after a drowning incident near Digha, close to the Odisha–West Bengal border. The accident happened while he was shooting for the television series Bhole Baba Par Karega.

The news came as a shock to many in the Bengali film and television space, where he had been a familiar face for years. He rose to fame after his role in Chirodini Tumi Je Amar and went on to work in films like Zulfiqar and Byomkesh Gotro. He was also active on TV, appearing in shows such as Hargouri Pice Hotel and Mohonna.

Rahul is survived by Priyanka and their 13-year-old son, Shohoj. While dealing with this personal loss, Priyanka is also focusing on work. Her upcoming show, Kuheli, is set to release on May 15 on Hoichoi.