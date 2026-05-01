On Ajith Kumar's 55th Birthday, Wife Shalini Shares Precious Family Moments

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar celebrates his 55th birthday today, May 1. Wife Shalini shared some lovely glimpses from their family celebrations.

The opening frame featured Ajith and Shalini blowing out the candles on the cakes with their children, Anoushka and Aadvik. Another image showed the family smiling for a photo. In the caption, Shalini wrote, “A little family, a lot of love," followed by a red heart emoji.

Ajith and Shalini got married in Chennai on April 24, 2000. Previously an actor, Shalini retired from the field despite starring in successful projects. The couple welcomed their children, Anoushka and Aadvik, in 2008 and 2015, respectively.

Meanwhile, Vivek Oberoi wished his Vivegam co-star in an X post. Sharing a throwback picture with Ajith Kumar, the actor recalled their first meeting. He wrote, “Today we celebrate a humble superstar and a wonderful human being. We were shooting for Vivegam in the freezing cold of Bulgaria when I first met Ajith Anna. He didn't just greet me with his quintessential and humble 'Vivek Ji,' he immediately poured me a cup of tea. “It's very cold, this will keep you warm," he said, before proceeding to pour cups for my entire crew himself."

Vivek also mentioned that the superstar cooked a meal for the whole crew when everyone got homesick for familiar food while filming in Bulgaria. "He walked into the kitchen and cooked a meal for the entire crew personally. He could have easily ordered a feast, but instead, he chose to put hours of love and attention into a meal that none of us will ever forget. That is the measure of the man, my Nanba, @Akracingoffl. Happy Birthday, Anna! It has been a true privilege and an honour to have you as an elder brother.

Much love, always!" he added.

Today we celebrate a humble superstar and a wonderful human being.



We were shooting for Vivegam in the freezing cold of Bulgaria when I first met Ajith Anna. He didn't just greet me with his quintessential and humble “Vivek Ji,” he immediately poured me a cup of tea. “It's very… pic.twitter.com/86p1XnsyCi — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 1, 2026

On the work front, Ajith Kumar was last seen in Adhik Ravichandran's Good Bad Ugly.