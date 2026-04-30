Video Of Sonali Kulkarni's 5-Hour Traffic Jam Horror On Mumbai-Pune Route Goes Viral: "Pray For Us"

Dil Chahta Hai fame actress Sonali Kulkarni on Wednesday night faced a horrifying experience after she was left stranded in heavy traffic, at one spot for over 5 hours straight.

The actress took to her social media account to express grave concern after being stuck in a massive traffic jam, describing the situation as “extremely scary”.

Taking to her social media account, the actress shared a video after stepping out of her car, capturing the alarming situation around her.

The visuals stated by Sonali showed long, unmoving queues of vehicles, indicating a severe traffic gridlock.

In the video, Sonali revealed that she was travelling from Mumbai to Pune when she got stranded at the Mankhurd bridge, located in Mumbai.

In the video, she highlighted that despite waiting for hours, there was no clarity on when the traffic would ease.

She said, “Hi, I am here on Mankhurd bridge. It's been exactly five hours that we are stuck here. I am going towards Pune. You can see the traffic behind me and ahead of me. We called the traffic control team; they are saying to have patience.”

She added, “The jam is really bad and they are not sure when it will get resolved. We can't cross. We are completely stuck because we can't turn back either. Pray for us. Police, if you know anything or can come from the other side and give us an update, then please do. We can't even say we are hungry, it's beyond that. I know people must have gone through much worse situations than us, but this is scary, five hours at just one position.”

On the professional front, Sonali Kulkarni made her Hindi film debut with Dil Chahta Hai in 2001 where she was paired opposite Saif Ali Khan.

She went on to carve a strong niche in both Hindi and Marathi cinema. Known for her powerful performances, she has been part of acclaimed Marathi films like Deool, Natrang Doghi, as well as Hindi projects such as Taxi No 9211, Singham and others.

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