"Not All Heroes Wear Capes": Mumbai Biker Clears Traffic For Ambulance, Wins Hearts Online

In a busy city where traffic often slows everything down, a simple act of help stood out and touched many hearts. A biker in Mumbai helped an ambulance move through heavy congestion, making sure it reached the hospital on time. This incident took place on the morning of March 18, 2026, when Mayur Bagul was travelling from Badlapur to Sion Hospital with his mother. En route, their ambulance got stuck in the city's heavy traffic, causing anxiety to mount during this critical journey.

Just then, a motorcyclist arrived on the scene and stepped forward to offer assistance. A video later shared on Instagram shows him riding ahead of the ambulance, managing the traffic, and signaling other vehicles to yield the way. He continued to do this throughout the entire route until the ambulance reached the hospital safely.

Mayur wrote, "He acted like a one-man traffic police team to ensure we reached on time. I'm forever grateful."

He wrote, "Maybe he has been through a similar situation himself, which is why he went out of his way during office hours to help us. If you're the one or you know him. Thank you so much, brother."

Watch Video Here:

Social Media Reaction

The incident has since garnered widespread appreciation, with many people commending the motorcyclist for his swift assistance and humanity during such a critical moment.

One user commented, "Brother appreciate your efforts."

Another user noted, "I am in love with this gesture. I pray that he will get everything in his life."

"While i was in an ambulance with my father and the road was super jammed there were two superheroes just like him they cleared the way and escorted us to the hospital," added a third user.