Delhi Announces 2 Days Of WFH A Week In Government Offices After PM's Appeal

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced two days work from home for government offices, minimum use of vehicles, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for fuel conservation amid rising global uncertainties.

The decisions will come into effect from tomorrow.

The Chief Minister has also reduced her official carcade by nearly 60 per cent, bringing it down to just four vehicles.

The revised convoy structure now includes only four vehicles, two of which are electric vehicles (EVs), marking a notable shift towards cleaner and more sustainable mobility in official travel.

The BJP-led government is launching a campaign "Mera Bharat Mera Yogdan" (My India, My Contribution) in the national capital to promote fuel saving and efficient governance.

Every Monday will be observed as "Monday Metro", the government said, adding all ministers, officers, and employees will commute by metro.

The government has also appealed to the general public to observe one "No Vehicle Day" every week.

There will not be any new purchase of a petrol, diesel, or electric vehicle for the next six months, it said.

The transport allowance for employees, the government said, will be increased by 10%.

There's also ban on foreign Travel. No Minister or officer of the Delhi government will undertake any official foreign trip for the next one year, it said.

Additionally, a 90-day campaign will be run to spread awareness.

Citizens will be administered a pledge to promote savings and contribute towards nation-building, the government said.

To reduce electricity consumption, it has been decided that air conditioners in all government offices will be set between 24 to 26 degrees Celsius.

Master switches will be installed in government offices to prevent unnecessary wastage of electricity.

Addressing a public meeting organised by the BJP at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Sunday, PM Modi had urged citizens to collectively contribute towards protecting the Indian economy from the ripple effects of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

He went on to highlight the challenges posed by various factors such as global supply chain disruptions, rising fuel prices, and increasing economic uncertainty resulting from international tensions.

In this context, PM Modi appealed to citizens to conserve fuel, use Metro rail and public transport wherever possible, adopt car-pooling, and increase the use of electric vehicles. He also encouraged industries and offices to revive work-from-home arrangements, online meetings, and virtual conferences - measures that had proven effective during the Covid-19 period in reducing fuel consumption and improving efficiency.

Importantly, he also appealed to citizens to avoid non-essential purchases of imported goods and unnecessary overseas vacations in order to conserve foreign exchange reserves.

"This is not austerity. It is economic prudence," say experts. The distinction matters because austerity implies the state's withdrawal of expenditure from the economy.

PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have reduced the number of vehicles in their convoys, while efforts are also being made to increase the use of electric vehicles in official movement.