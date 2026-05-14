Delhi Doctors Save Teen Battling Rare Stage 3 Bone Cancer After Critical ICU Fight

Doctors at Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh successfully treated a critically ill 17-year-old girl diagnosed with Stage 3 Ewing's sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer, through a multidisciplinary treatment approach involving intensive critical care and timely chemotherapy. Ewing's sarcoma is considered extremely rare, with an estimated global incidence of nearly one case per million people annually.

The medical team, led by Dr. Suhail Qureshi, managed the case despite the patient suffering from advanced cancer and severe respiratory complications.

The teenager had reportedly been experiencing worsening breathlessness and swelling in her upper back for more than a year. During this period, she underwent alternative therapies from other private practitioners but did not experience relief, allowing the disease to progress to an advanced stage.

As her condition deteriorated, she was admitted to Fortis Shalimar Bagh in a critical state.

At the time of admission, the patient was suffering from septic shock, severe hypoxia - critically low oxygen levels in the blood and hypotension, or dangerously low blood pressure. She required immediate ICU care, ventilatory support, and inotropic medication to stabilise her blood pressure.

Detailed investigations revealed that a massive tumour originating from the ribs had completely occupied her right lung. The cancerous growth had shifted vital chest structures to the opposite side, leaving her dependent on just one functioning lung.

Doctors said the patient was initially too unstable to undergo chemotherapy because of severe respiratory distress and low blood pressure. The medical team first stabilised her condition over 8 to 10 days using intensive care support, intravenous antibiotics, and ventilatory assistance.

Once her condition improved, chemotherapy was initiated inside the ICU under strict monitoring while she remained on ventilatory support.

Over the following 15 days, the teenager showed significant improvement and was gradually weaned off respiratory support.

Subsequent PET scan investigations confirmed that the cancer remained localised to the chest, considerably improving her prognosis and chances of recovery with continued treatment.

Giving details of the case, Dr Suhail Qureshi, Additional Director and Unit Head Fortis Hospital, Medical Oncology, Shalimar Bagh said, "Ewing's sarcoma, though rare, is an aggressive but potentially curable cancer when diagnosed and treated in time through evidence-based manner. In this case, the patient presented in an extremely critical condition, with advanced disease leading to complete compromise of one lung, severe respiratory distress, septicemia, and hemodynamic instability. One of the biggest challenges was the need for prolonged ventilatory support and intensive critical care, which significantly increases the risk of complications such as hospital-acquired infections, multi-organ dysfunction, and delayed recovery. Initiating chemotherapy in such an unstable patient is always a high-risk decision, as it can further suppress immunity and worsen existing infections. However, with meticulous ICU management, aggressive infection control, and continuous monitoring, we were able to stabilize her and safely begin treatment. Early diagnosis and multidisciplinary intervention remain the key to improving survival outcomes in Ewing's sarcoma."

Mr. Naveen Sharma, Facility Director, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh said, "These rare and complex cases highlight Fortis' expertise in managing such cases through close collaboration between multidisciplinary team. This case underscores Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh's commitment to advanced oncology care, critical care excellence, and patient-centric treatment through a collaborative medical approach."