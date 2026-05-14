100 Killed As Heavy Rain, Storms Hit Uttar Pradesh; 21 Dead In Prayagraj

A hundred people were killed in heavy rain and storms across Uttar Pradesh yesterday. Trees and electric poles were uprooted, and several houses were also damaged across the state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the deaths and ordered disbursal of financial assistance within 24 hours.

Prayagraj witnessed the highest number of deaths at 21, while 18 died in Bhadohi, 15 in Mirzapur, 10 in Fatehpur, six each in Unnao and Badaun, four each in Pratapgarh and Bareilly, and two each in Sitapur, Raebareli, and Chandauli.

Two deaths have also been reported from Kanpur Dehat, Hardoi, and Sambhal; one died each in Kaushambi, Shahjahanpur, Sonbhadra, and Lakhimpur.

A Weather Shift

The weather changed suddenly last evening, with clouds of dust covering large parts of Uttar Pradesh. Many had to take shelter under trees and flyovers as high-speed winds ripped hoardings and tin sheds and uprooted trees.

Video: Bareilly Man Thrown 50 Feet In Air By Strong Wind, Hands, Legs Broken

Several roads were blocked, and vehicles were crushed due to fallen trees. Many houses were also damaged in storms. The rescuers had to dig through the debris with their bare hands to save those who got trapped.

Several videos have been shared from across the state capturing how powerful the storms were. One from the Bamiyana village in Bareilly shows a man being flung into the air along with a tin shed and thrown 50 feet away into a field by strong winds.

Nanhe Miyan, who had his hands and legs fractured in the incident, said that he was holding a rope when the winds sent him and the metal structure flying. "I don't know where I fell. I was at least 50 feet away," he told NDTV.

Lightning Strikes, Wall Collapse

There are also reports of several people falling into the Ganga after a pontoon bridge was damaged in Bhadohi's Rampur. In another incident, a pontoon bridge was damaged in Mirzapur's Gaura Pramanpur, cutting access to 20 villages.

In Fatehpur, out of the 10 deaths, eight occurred in Khaga tehsil. This included five women. Besides, a woman died in Sadar tehsil due to a wall collapse, stated Additional District Magistrate Avinash Tripathi.

Separate incidents of wall and shed collapse and lightning strikes claimed four lives in Pratapgarh, while two others died in rain-related incidents in Kanpur Dehat district.

Two deaths due to lightning strikes were also reported from Deoria.

Chief Minister's Relief Order

The Relief Commissioner's office has said that the chief minister has taken cognisance of the deaths and injuries, livestock losses, and damages to houses due to unseasonal rain and thunderstorms across the state.

Divisional commissioners and district magistrates have been asked to be sensitive while verifying incidents and ensure that financial assistance reaches the affected families within 24 hours, it said.

The chief minister has also sought updates on storm- and rain-related damages from all districts every three hours.