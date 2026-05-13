Engine Roared, Sky Opened Up': Prateek Yadav's Last Instagram Post

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and half-brother of Akhilesh Yadav, died in Lucknow at the age of 38. He was taken to a local hospital after his health deteriorated earlier in the day, where doctors declared him brought dead.

In one of his last Instagram posts, Prateek had shared a video that showed his passion for adventure and high-adrenaline experiences. In the clip, he is seen flying in a two-seater aerobatic aircraft. He is visibly excited as the plane takes off.

Along with the video, he had written, “The engine roared, the sky opened up, and I took control. Inside the EA 300 - pulling Gs, slicing through clouds, and rolling mid-air. Felt like a scene straight out of Top Gun. Intense, fast, unforgettable. Adrenaline in its purest form,” he wrote.

Prateek Yadav, despite belonging to one of Uttar Pradesh's most prominent political families, was not active in politics. He largely kept a distance from electoral or party work and was known more for his personal interests and lifestyle choices. He was widely described as a fitness enthusiast.

According to reports, Prateek Yadav had been suffering from lung-related health complications for some time. He was under treatment for a blood clot in his lungs. His condition reportedly worsened in the morning, following which family members rushed him to the Civil Hospital in Lucknow. He was declared dead on arrival.

The Samajwadi Party confirmed his death in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "The demise of Shri Prateek Yadav Ji is extremely heartbreaking! May God grant peace to the departed soul. Humble tribute!"

Preliminary medical observations indicated no visible external injuries on the body.

Prateek Yadav was born to Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhna Gupta. While he stayed away from politics, his wife Aparna Bisht Yadav entered public life and joined BJP, currently serving as vice chairperson of the State Women's Commission.

In recent months, Prateek Yadav had made an announcement about separation from Aparna. But the couple later reconciled. Around two months ago, Aparna had also shared an Instagram post that showed them together during a family trip to Iceland with their daughters.

Following his death, authorities at the Lucknow Civil Hospital formed a four-member medical board to conduct the post-mortem examination. The process has been initiated to determine the exact cause of death. A specialist panel from King George's Medical University (KGMU), including Dr Mausami and Dr Shivli, has also been assigned to assist in the procedure and ensure detailed examination findings.