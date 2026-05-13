Rescue & Adoption: Prateek Yadav's Love For Strays Now His Lasting Legacy

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, died on Wednesday, May 13, in Lucknow. The exact cause of his death has not been ascertained yet.

His death has come as a shock to family members, supporters, and people close to the Samajwadi Party. He was 38.

While Prateek largely stayed away from frontline politics, he had made a name for himself in the fitness and business world. He was also known for speaking openly about animal rights and welfare issues.

Over the years, he often used social media to raise awareness about stray animals, pet adoption, and animal cruelty.

One of his Instagram posts read, "May life treat you the way you treat animals."

One of the most emotional glimpses into Prateek's love for animals came through a heartfelt Instagram post dedicated to his pet dog, Dulari. In the post, he called her his "eldest beti" and said she had taught him the meaning of love, compassion and parenthood.

Remembering Dulari after her death in 2022, Prateek wrote, "She gave me love and taught me to love. She's the inspiration behind every good deed I do." He wrote that she inspired all the animal welfare work he had done over the years.

"She taught me parenthood. And she taught me her language, the universal language of beings, be it any being. She has made me so much more," he added.

Prateek and his wife Aparna Yadav were known for their love for animals and animal welfare work. The couple often helped rescue stray and injured animals and supported their treatment and care.

Prateek had started Jeev Aashraya Foundation, which worked for abandoned and injured animals. Through the organisation, animals were rescued, given medical treatment and looked after until they recovered or found a home.

Aparna also actively supported the initiative and often joined Prateek in promoting awareness around animal welfare. The couple's social media posts frequently showed them spending time with rescued dogs and other animals, including monkeys and elephants. Their home was known to house several pets, many of whom had been rescued or adopted.

Aparna also founded the NGO B Aware, focusing on women's safety and animal welfare, particularly cow protection.

Prateek was rushed to the Civil Hospital early in the morning after his health deteriorated suddenly. However, doctors declared him brought dead. A post-mortem examination is underway, and more details are awaited.



