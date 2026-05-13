When Prateek Yadav Made Headlines For Buying A Rs 5-Crore Lamborghini

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, and half brother of Akhilesh Yadav, died in Lucknow on Wednesday morning at the age of 38.

While condolences poured in from political leaders and supporters, many also remembered the time when he grabbed attention for owning a luxury Lamborghini reportedly worth around Rs 5 crore.

Even though he largely stayed away from active politics, he became a major talking point in 2017 after pictures and videos of his Lamborghini Huracan Spider surfaced online and went viral.

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Many people were surprised to see a member of a socialist political family owning one of the world's most expensive cars. However, Prateek later responded to the criticism by saying that he had bought the car legally through a loan and regularly pay income tax.

"I bought the car on loan. I have all the papers, I pay income tax. Why the controversy? If I had invested 5 crores in property, then no one would have said anything," he stated.

The controversy at that time was not just about a super expensive car but it was also linked to the political atmosphere inside the Samajwadi Party at the time. The political party was then facing a major clash between Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav over control of the party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Also Read | Prateek Yadav's Complicated Relationship With Father Mulayam, Brother Akhilesh

Apart from the Lamborghini, Prateek was known for his interest in luxury cars, fitness and business. Reports said his car collection also included premium SUVs like the Range Rover and Toyota Fortuner. He was often seen sharing gym and fitness-related content on social media and maintained a lifestyle away from mainstream politics.

Prateek had built a successful business career outside politics through real estate, gyms and fitness ventures, according to a Forbes report. He started his own fitness brand "Iron Core Fit Gym" in Lucknow.

In 2012, he reportedly became the first Indian to win the "International Transformation of the Month" title on bodybuilding.com. In 2019, he also launched Iron Hyde Apparel, a fitness clothing brand.

He was married to Aparna Yadav, who is currently appointed as Vice Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women in the BJP cabinet.

Prateek was rushed to a civil hospital after his health reportedly deteriorated suddenly early this morning, but doctors declared him brought dead. Initial reports said the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed, and a post-mortem examination is underway.