No Marks On Prateek Yadav's Body, Blue Tint On Toes Due To Disease: Sources

No blue marks were found on the body of Prateek Yadav, sources privy to the post-mortem examination said, indicating that the son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died of natural causes.

The sources said a blue tint was found on Yadav's toenails, which could be due to a disease. The autopsy was conducted under the supervision of top medical officers who have reserved the interim report. It could take several days before the final post-mortem report is released.

No "foul play" was detected in the initial post-mortem report, the sources added.

The authorities have preserved the viscera, which will help determine the exact cause of death.

Prateek Yadav, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's half-brother, reportedly suffered from liver and lung-related complications.

Sources indicate that he was admitted to Lucknow's Medanta Hospital on several occasions. He would be admitted whenever his health deteriorated, but not for an extended period.

Police sources told NDTV that Yadav was rushed to the hospital at 6.15 am today. His wife, BJP leader Aparna Yadav, was not accompanying his family members.

Prateek was the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhna Gupta.

Civil Hospital director Dr GC Gupta told PTI that Prateek was brought dead to the facility. "We ran the necessary SOPs, and after confirmation, we informed senior officials and police," he said.

In an X post in Hindi, Akhilesh Yadav wrote, "The passing of Prateek Yadav is deeply saddening! May God grant peace to the departed soul. Humble tribute!"

Aparna Yadav was reportedly not in the city. She reached the Vikramaditya Marg residence at around 2.15 pm, minutes before Yadav's body arrived.

At around 2.20 pm, senior SP leader and Prateek Yadav's uncle, Shivpal Singh Yadav, and other family members from Saifai also arrived, the news agency reported.