Prateek Yadav Had 6 Injuries Before Death, Clot In Lung Killed Him: Autopsy

Prateek Yadav died of "cardiorespiratory collapse due to massive pulmonary thromboembolism", the autopsy report from Lucknow's King George's Medical University revealed on Wednesday, adding that six "antemortem" (before death) injuries were also found on the body.

A pulmonary thromboembolism is a blockage in one of the pulmonary arteries in the lungs, usually caused by blood clots that travel from the legs or other parts of the body.

"The whole heart and pulmonary thromboembolic material were preserved in formalin for histopathological examination, and the viscera are preserved for chemical analysis," the report added.

Antemortem Injuries

The autopsy report mentioned injuries to his chest, under his right arm, right forearm, right elbow joint, over the elbow and left wrist.

"Injuries 1, 2, and 3 are about 5-7 days old. Injuries 4,5,6 are about one day old," the report added.

Yadav, the half-brother of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, reportedly suffered from liver and lung-related complications. He had been admitted to Lucknow's Medanta Hospital on several occasions.

Prateek Yadav was rushed to the hospital at 6.15 am today by his family members. He had reportedly died before he could reach the hospital.

His wife, BJP leader Aparna Yadav, was not in the city at the time of the incident.

Also read: Secret Son, Rebellious Wife: When Prateek Yadav Was At Centre Of Family Feuds

Civil Hospital director Dr GC Gupta told PTI that Prateek was brought dead to the facility. "We ran the necessary SOPs, and after confirmation, we informed senior officials and police," he said.

In an X post in Hindi, Akhilesh Yadav paid tribute to his half-brother.

"The passing of Prateek Yadav is deeply saddening! May God grant peace to the departed soul. Humble tribute!" he wrote on X.

Prateek Yadav's Life

Prateek Yadav was born in 1988. He didn't show an inclination towards politics, choosing to pursue his passion for fitness and the real estate business.

A fresh push to launch him into politics came in November 2012, when a group of Samajwadi Party workers demanded that Prateek Yadav be given a ticket to contest from Azamgarh for the 2014 general election. It, however, didn't materialise.

He married Aparna Bisht in 2011.

Unlike Yadav, Aparna Bisht Yadav showed a keen interest in politics. Bringing family discord to the fore in 2022, she joined the BJP. She said she was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's women-centric policies.

Earlier this year, Prateek Yadav took to Instagram to accuse Aparna Yadav of ruining family relations and harming his mental health.

On January 28, he, however, announced reconciliation with his wife.