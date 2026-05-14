Bareilly Storm Lifts Man Along With Tin Shed, Viral Video Shocks Internet

A terrifying video from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, is circulating widely online after a man was swept into the air along with a tin shed during a powerful storm that tore through several parts of the state on Wednesday. He said he was holding a rope when the gust hit, sending both him and the metal sheet flying.

The man, identified as Nanhe Miyan, sustained injuries after falling to the ground and received treatment in a hospital. The incident took place in Bamiyana village under the Bhamora police station area of Bareilly district.

"It was 30-40 feet high. I don't know where I fell. I was at least 50 feet away," he told NDTV, further adding that he was holding the rope, hoping it would keep him safe. But the powerful wind snapped it.

An official, who was present in the medical facility, spoke to Nanhe and assured him that the authorities would provide the necessary assistance to him.

Photo Credit: NDTV

Here's what exactly happened:

The Bareilly incident occurred amid a deadly weather system that battered UP, with the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directing all districts to send updates on storm, rain and lightning-related damage every three hours. He also asked officials to publicise relief measures, including compensation disbursal, on social media, an official statement said on Thursday.

According to the news agency PTI, rain accompanied by thunderstorms swept through UP on Wednesday, killing at least 89 people, injuring 53 and damaging 87 houses. As many as 114 livestock were also killed, according to officials.

"Districts have been instructed to send situation updates every three hours. Information regarding compensation distribution, rescue operations and other relief works should also be updated on social media platforms," the statement said.

Heavy destruction has been reported from districts including Prayagraj, Bhadohi, Fatehpur, and Sonbhadra.